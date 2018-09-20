Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) reportedly characterized the sexual assault allegation against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as a “hiccup” and predicted that President Trump’s nominee will soon be confirmed for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Heller made his remarks during a conference call arranged by the Nevada Republican Party on Wednesday night in advance of Trump’s planned visit to the state Thursday, according to an account by the Nevada Independent.

“I’m really grateful for the White House, for the effort of President Trump and what he has done, and the excitement that we have,” Heller reportedly said. “We got a little hiccup here with the Kavanaugh nomination. We’ll get through this and we’ll get off to the races.”

On Thursday morning, Heller’s Senate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his characterization, which was sharply criticized by Rep. Jack Rosen (D-Nev.), who is challenging Heller for his Senate seat in November.

“Unbelievable: Senator Heller just dismissed a credible sexual assault allegation as a ‘hiccup’ — and predicted Kavanaugh will still be confirmed soon,” Rosen wrote on Twitter.

The judge’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has alleged that while she and Kavanaugh were at a house party in the early 1980s, when the two were in high school, Kavanaugh drunkenly pinned her to a bed, groped her and put his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams as he tried to take off her clothes.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) has asked Ford’s attorneys to respond by Friday at 10 a.m. on whether she plans to appear before his panel at a hearing planned for Monday.

Ford, through her lawyers, has requested that the FBI conduct an investigation into the alleged incident before she speaks to the committee, and Senate Democrats have lined up behind her. But Republicans have not budged from their view that the FBI does not need to intervene, or from their plan to hear testimony from Kavanaugh and Ford on Monday.

Trump is scheduled to appear at a political rally Thursday night in Las Vegas being held in part to boost Heller’s Senate bid.