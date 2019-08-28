Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) said Wednesday that he will resign at the end of 2019 due to health problems, setting the stage for two competitive Senate races in Georgia in a presidential election year.

Isakson, who was reelected to a third term in 2016, said in a statement that he has informed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) of his decision, effective Dec. 31.

“I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff. My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney,” the senator said.

Isakson was hospitalized last month with four fractured ribs and a torn rotator cuff after a fall at his Washington apartment. On Monday, he had surgery at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga., to remove a two-centimeter renal cell carcinoma from one of his kidneys, his office said.

Kemp is expected to tap a Republican to replace Isakson next year. His retirement means Georgia voters will be asked to choose two U.S. senators next year, as Sen. David Perdue (R) is seeking a second term.

In a statement, Kemp thanked Isakson for his years of service and said he will appoint a successor “at the appropriate time.”

“Senator Isakson’s list of accomplishments on behalf of the state that he loves is long and revered, but what Georgia should be most thankful for is the high standard that Johnny held as a true gentleman, a fighter for his constituents, a trusted advocate for our nation’s veterans, and one of the greatest statesmen to ever answer the call of service to our country,” Kemp said.

Isakson’s departure immediately shifted attention to Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the governor’s race in 2018. Abrams said in a statement she will not seek the seat, but she is likely to face continued pleas from Democrats to run.

“Our thoughts are with Senator Isakson and his family,” Abrams spokesman Seth Bringman said. “Leader Abrams’ focus will not change: she will lead voter protection efforts in key states across the country, and make sure Democrats are successful in Georgia in 2020. While she will not be a candidate herself, she is committed to helping Democratic candidates win both Senate races next year.”

Democrats had previously courted Abrams to challenge Perdue, but she turned them down and has focused on building a national voter protection program.

In a statement issued after his release from the hospital last month, Isakson’s office said that symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease could lengthen the recovery process. Isakson revealed in 2015 that he had received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s two years earlier, saying that he experienced stiffness in his left arm and a slower gait as a result of the condition.

Isakson is chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and the Senate Select Committee on Ethics.

Isakson was set to serve through the 2022 election. Under Georgia law, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Kemp will make an appointment to replace Isakson pending a special election to be held concurrently with the 2020 general election.

The winner of that election will serve the remaining two years of Isakson’s term, and the winner of the 2022 election will serve a full six-year term.

Isaskson is the fifth senator to announce plans to retire. Three other GOP committee chairmen — Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) — have said they will not seek reelection next year, depriving the Senate of some of the more powerful pragmatic conservatives who have worked closely with Democrats to advance bipartisan legislation.

Sen. Tom Udall (N.M.) is the lone Democrat not seeking another term.

Before entering politics, Isakson worked for a real estate firm, Northside Realty, that his father helped to found. Isakson became its president in 1979 and led the company for two decades, during which time it grew to become one of the country’s largest independent real estate brokerages.

Isakson’s political career began with his election to the Georgia House in 1976. He is the only person in Georgia’s history ever to have been elected to the state House and U.S. House and Senate.

“In my 40 years in elected office, I have always put my constituents and my state of Georgia first,” Isakson said in his statement. “With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve.”

“It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term,” he added, “but I know it’s the right thing to do on behalf of my state.”

Vanessa Williams contributed to this report.