Jones, who shocked the political world by winning a 2017 special election in a heavily pro-Trump state, now faces the difficult task of keeping his seat in a year when his name will appear alongside Trump’s on the Alabama ballot.

AD

In a floor speech Wednesday morning and in subsequent remarks to reporters, the former civil rights lawyer and federal prosecutor said he tried to set aside politics and focus on the facts of the allegations against Trump.

AD

“Candidly to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, I fear that moral courage, country before party, is a rare commodity these days,” he said on the floor. “We can write about it and talk about it in speeches and in the media, but it is harder to put into action when political careers may be on the line.”

In the end, he concluded, “the evidence clearly proves that the president used the weight of his office and the weight of the United States government to seek to coerce a foreign government to interfere in our election for his personal political benefit.”

AD

“His actions were more than simply inappropriate,” he added, “they were an abuse of power.”

Jones was the last senator seeking reelection in 2020 to make his intentions known. The other three wild cards — Manchin, Romney and Sinema — each won election last year, and thus have more than four years to insulate themselves from the political ramifications of their vote.

AD

But Senate observers have divided over whether that is likely to make them more or less likely to break party ranks.

For Trump, a bipartisan acquittal would be a positive coda to the five-month impeachment process. He has especially eyed the vote of Manchin, who represents the state where he racked up his largest victory margin in 2016.

AD

For Democrats, keeping their party united on the Senate floor would aid their effort to portray the GOP as wholly beholden to Trump and unwilling to stand up to him matters of national security and constitutional wrongdoing. Republicans have been quick to point to the two House Democrats who voted against impeachment as proof of bipartisan qualms about the case against Trump.

Manchin openly aired his agony on the Senate floor Monday, saying in a speech that he considered Trump’s conduct in allegedly soliciting investigations from Ukraine to be inappropriate and worthy of censure but perhaps not worthy of the politically divisive measure of impeachment.

AD

“I am truly struggling with this decision and will come to a conclusion reluctantly, as voting whether or not to remove a sitting president is the most consequential decision that I or any U.S. senator will ever face,” he said, before calling on lawmakers to “heal the open wounds, bind up the damaged trust, and by our example again unite our people for the common good.”

AD

Sinema, a Senate freshman, has said virtually nothing about the trial since it began, when she pledged in a written statement to “treat this process with the gravity and impartiality that our oaths demand.”

While Sinema has broken with her party on some important votes, such as the confirmation of Attorney General William P. Barr, she has voted against Trump on several other occasions.

Romney has been critical of Trump generally dating to the beginning of his presidential campaign in 2015, and he has been vocal throughout the trial on the necessity of calling former national security adviser John R. Bolton as a witness. But he has also been careful to note that his desire for additional witnesses might not ultimately bear on his decision to acquit or convict.

AD

AD

Sinema has said little about her thinking on impeachment or her plans to announce her decision. Manchin told reporters he would likely be undecided until the moment he casts his vote.

The reaction to Jones’s decision Wednesday put on immediate display the political stakes for the remaining wavering senators.

Jones was immediately lambasted by his Republican rivals and even the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who called him “former senator Doug Jones” on Twitter.

Former GOP Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is running to unseat Jones, called him “a foot soldier” for national Democrats and said Jones “has made it clear that he is in the U.S. Senate to represent Washington Democrats, not the people of Alabama.”

AD

“This is the final straw,” said another GOP rival, Rep. Bradley Byrne. “Doug Jones continues to show his true colors and put his liberal D.C. buddies ahead of the people of Alabama.”

AD

Leaving the Senate floor Wednesday, Jones said he was not concerned about the effect his decision would have on his reelection prospects.

“I’m making a decision based on what I think is right or wrong,” he told reporters. “Y’all are the ones that care more about the politics and the elections, and sometimes even the media should put this in nonpartisan terms.”

Jones said he came to a decision only days prior after hours of careful review of the facts with his staff and he dismissed the concerns of some Republican senators that the impeachment charges had emerged from a largely party-line House vote.