FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks to a reporter after a mental health roundtable discussion in Manchester, N.H. Gillibrand says she's dropping out of 2020 presidential race amid low polling, fundraising struggles. (Elise Amendola, File)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who struggled to gain traction in a crowded field, ended her presidential run Wednesday, indicating a winnowing down of the Democratic contest.

In a two-minute video that is mostly a montage of her time on the campaign trail, Gillibrand said she will focus her resources on helping unite Democrats to beat President Trump.

Gillibrand’s decision comes after news that she’d fallen short of meeting the requirements for the September Democratic primary debate.

The senator, 52, had branded herself as “the best candidate for women,” touting a record fighting for women’s rights, especially on issues of sexual assault, even at the expense of her own party.

But Gillibrand couldn’t break past 1 or 2 percent in national polls and struggled to have a breakout moment like other candidates.