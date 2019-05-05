Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) speaks to a crowd at the She the People Presidential Forum on April 24, 2019, in Houston. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Sunday sharply criticized President Trump’s response to Russian interference in U.S. elections, saying that the president “makes it worse by calling it a hoax.”

Trump had a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin on Friday. After being repeatedly asked by reporters whether he raised the issue of election interference or warned Putin not to do it again, Trump eventually acknowledged, “We didn’t discuss that.”

Klobuchar said Sunday that there is “ample evidence” that Trump is not concerned about the possibility that Russia may try to interfere in the next election. She accused Trump of dismissing the seriousness of the issue.

“This was actually an invasion of our democracy, okay?” Klobuchar said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

U.S. national security officials have been preparing for any Russian interference in 2020 by tracking cyberthreats, sharing intelligence about foreign disinformation efforts with social media companies and helping state election officials protect their systems against foreign manipulation.

But Trump has repeatedly rebuffed warnings from senior aides about Russia and sought to play down that country’s potential to influence American politics.

In a Friday tweet describing the call, Trump said he and Putin discussed the “Russian Hoax,” referring to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

But Klobuchar said Sunday that Trump’s wording gave the false impression that the entire issue of Russian interference was a fabrication.

She also pointed to reports that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that she should pay more attention to immigration and border security rather than Russian interference because those were the issues the president cared about.

“That is wrong, and he then makes it worse by calling it a hoax. I think we need to protect our nation’s security,” Klobuchar said.

