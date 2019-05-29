Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) arrives at a classified intelligence briefing at the Capitol on May 21, 2019. (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Sen. Lamar Alexander underwent surgery Wednesday morning to remove a benign tumor in his leg, the Tennessee Republican’s office said.

Alexander, 78, is currently in his third term in the Senate. He announced last year that he will not run for reelection in 2020.

David Cleary, Alexander’s chief of staff, said in a statement that the senator underwent surgery Wednesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to remove a fatty tumor called a lipoma from his left leg.

The doctor who performed the surgery said the lipoma, which he described as “atypical,” had been successfully removed. He added that he will “consult with my team and Senator Alexander to determine whether additional treatment is necessary.”

Alexander “looks forward to returning to Senate work shortly after the recess,” Cleary said.