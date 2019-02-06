Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) surprised a group of high school students Wednesday by putting them on the phone with President Trump.
Manchin, who represents a state Trump won by more than 40 percentage points in 2016, was speaking with students from Webster County High School by video chat from his office when the president called, he said in a tweet.
Trump “took time out of his schedule to talk to the students over speakerphone,” Manchin said.
While Manchin is a Democrat, he often backs parts of Trump’s agenda. Last month, he was the sole Senate Democrat to cross party lines and vote in favor of the president’s proposal to end the partial federal government shutdown.