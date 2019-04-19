Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), a likely Democratic candidate for president, speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions’ conference in Washington earlier this month. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

A spokeswoman for Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), who has been eyeing a White House bid, said Friday that the senator’s surgery last week for prostate cancer was “completely successful” and that he requires no further treatment.

“Michael and his family deeply appreciate the well wishes and support from Coloradans and others across the country, and he looks forward to returning to work after the recess,” spokeswoman Courtney Gidner said in a statement.

Bennet, 54, announced his diagnosis two weeks ago and said that if he were cancer-free after his surgery, he would plan to join the growing pool of Democratic presidential hopefuls.

“The work we have in front of us to restore a politics that is worthy of our kids and grandkids has never been more important,” Bennet said in a statement at the time. “This unanticipated hurdle only reinforces how strongly I feel about contributing to the larger conversation about the future of our country.”