“Americans are asking two questions in this election: Who can beat Donald Trump, and who can get anything done? That candidate is former Vice President Joe Biden, and I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States,” Bennet said in a statement.
He hailed Biden as “a proven leader” whose “vast experience, temperament, and decency stand in stark contrast to those of Donald Trump, especially in these challenging times.”
Bennet also referenced the coronavirus pandemic and the devastating impact it has had on the U.S. economy, arguing that Biden’s decades of experience make him well-equipped to handle such a crisis.
“In the midst of a public health crisis and economic downturn, now more than ever we need an experienced leader to protect and guide our country,” Bennet said. “We are all united around the ultimate goal of defeating Donald Trump, and Joe is the person who will lead us there in November.”
Michael Scherer contributed to this report.