With support from other Trump allies, Paul said he would continue to pressure his colleagues in the coming days to move on from the trial and listening to the House’s Democratic managers, including Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).
“I will push it at some point,” Paul said. “The more Adam Schiff speaks, the more we become unified.”
Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.
Turning to the standoff over witnesses, Paul said he opposes calling former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness, dismissing any testimony following his exit from the White House last year.
“He’s a disgruntled employee with an ax to grind,” Paul, a longtime critic of Bolton’s hawkish views, said.
Paul added, “It’s unknown. Some people who have talked to him think he has an ax to grind, that he’s angry he was publicly fired by the president. But he also has a history of believing in unlimited powers for the president. Which is the guiding light for John Bolton at this point? Axe to grind and books to sell? Or, be a player and say ‘even if I’m gone, he’s doing what I want on Iran and other things?’ ”
Bolton has long maintained that he resigned.
“Let’s be clear, I resigned, having offered to do so last night,” Bolton told The Post last September. “I will have my say in due course. But I have given you the facts on the resignation.”
Paul’s comments come as Trump’s lawyers resist filing a motion to dismiss the charges, according to an individual close to the president’s team. That decision allows House managers to proceed with their presentation when senators reconvene Wednesday afternoon.
The dismissal motion has been a source of internal debate among Republicans. Trump went on Twitter 10 days ago to advocate for such a move, writing that “many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial … rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have.”
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned last week there is “little or no sentiment” in the GOP caucus to dismiss the charges before hearing presentations from both sides.
Both sides faced a 9 a.m. deadline on Wednesday to file motions. The decision Wednesday does not preclude Trump’s team from filing a motion to dismiss later in the trial.
The House managers also did not file any motions on Wednesday, according to a Democratic aide. Both the Democratic aide and person close to Trump’s legal team spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Carol D. Leonnig and John Wagner contributed to this report.