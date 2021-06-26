—on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection: “It was a bad night for not just the Capitol and for the people trying to count the votes properly, but for democracy. The rest of the world looked at that and said ‘Wow! Is America as strong as it used to be that they would allow this sort of thing?’ We’ve got to get our act together and make sure that it never happens again.” Portman supported the creation of an independent commission to investigate the riot, but other Republican senators blocked the move.