Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is chairman of the panel’s subcommittee on Europe and regional security cooperation. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/file)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said Monday that he was denied a visa to Russia for a visit as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation next week.

Johnson visited Russia last July as part of an eight-member delegation. At the time, the Wisconsin Republican and other lawmakers on the trip were sharply criticized back in the United States for striking a conciliatory tone in meetings with Kremlin-connected officials.

It was not immediately clear why Johnson was denied a visa for his latest trip. A spokesman for the senator did not provide further details when asked whether the Russian Embassy gave a reason for the denial.

In a statement, Johnson called the visa denial “a petty affront” and said he had been working with U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. in the hopes that “direct dialogue with Russian parliamentarians could help set the stage for better future relations between our two nations.”

“Unfortunately, Russian officials continue to play diplomatic games with this sincere effort and have denied me entrance to Russia,” Johnson said. He pledged to “continue to advocate a strong and resolute response to Russian aggression — and frank dialogue when possible.”

His office noted Monday that Johnson supported several pieces of legislation aiming “to hold Russia accountable for its aggression in Ukraine and its targeting of dissidents.” Among those measures was a bill that would have renamed the street outside of the Russian Embassy after slain Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.

In his statement, Johnson chided Russian President Vladi­mir Putin for having chosen a path for Russia that is “a tragedy of historic proportions.” He listed a number of criticisms, but notably did not mention Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election — an issue on which President Trump has been hesitant to criticize Putin.

“Instead of holding free and fair elections, respecting the rule of law, and integrating Russia’s economy with Western democracies, Putin has invaded Georgia, attempted to illegally annex Crimea, conducted war in eastern Ukraine where thousands have died, and supported a barbaric regime in Syria that has used chemical weapons on its own people in a war that has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands,” Johnson said.

Earlier Monday, in a news conference at the conclusion of the Group of Seven meeting in Biarritz, France, Trump announced that he intended to invite Putin to the group’s 2020 summit in the United States. Russia was booted following the its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

Karoun Demirjian and Michael Birnbaum contributed to this report.