Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, announced that Scott’s “America, A Redemption Story” is scheduled for release in August. Scott is up for re-election in November.
Scott, 56, has spoken of sharing a single bedroom with his mother and brother after his parents divorced. He was elected to the Charleston City Council in 1995 and rose steadily over the next two decades, joining the U.S. Senate in 2013 when then-Gov. Nikki Haley chose him to replace the retiring Jim DeMint.
Scott is the Senate’s only Black Republican and has been cited as a potential presidential candidate. He was a featured speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention and this year gave the party’s response to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress.
His previous books include “Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community, and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty,” published in 2020.