Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Monday renewed her call for the House to impeach President Trump, arguing that the legislative branch has a responsibility to do so after special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, and so did everybody else in the Senate and the House,” Warren, a 2020 presidential candidate, said during a CNN town hall in New Hampshire.

Last week, Warren became the first Democratic White House candidate to call for the House to begin impecahment proceedings against Trump in light of Mueller’s findings.

House Democratic leaders have been hesitant to pursue impeachment, arguing that their party should instead keep its focus on investigating Trump and seeing where the inquiries by various House committees lead.

In a conference call Monday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reaffirmed that approach, telling lawmakers, “It’s about saving our democracy.”

Warren used similar language in making her appeal for impeachment, contending that the United States has a system of checks and balances for a reason and that members of Congress must take action to protect democracy now as well as for future generations.

“In a dictatorship, everything in government revolves around protecting the one person at the center. But not in our democracy,” Warren said.

A redacted version of Mueller’s report was released late last week. The report identified 10 instances of potential obstruction of justice by Trump. But Mueller did not find that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

Warren said Monday that if anyone but Trump had taken similar actions, “they would be arrested and put in jail.”

“If there are people in the House or the Senate who want to say that’s what a president can do when a president is being investigated for his own wrongdoings or when a foreign government attacks our country, then they should have to take that vote and live with it for the rest of their lives,” she said.

She also dismissed the argument that impeachment would take the focus away from health care, the environment, the economy and other issues that Democrats have sought to highlight ahead of the 2020 election.

“If you’ve actually read the Mueller report, it’s all laid out there,” she said, adding that the impeachment process would not take a “long time.”

Rachael Bade contributed to this report.