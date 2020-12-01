Upon being sworn in, Kelly will join Arizona’s senior senator, Kyrsten Sinema (D), a former congresswoman who won election to the Senate in 2018, also defeating McSally.

AD

The last time Arizona was represented by two Democrats in the Senate was in January 1953, when Ernest McFarland and Carl Hayden were the state’s senators. McFarland, who was then the Senate majority leader, lost reelection in 1952 to Republican Barry Goldwater.

AD

Kelly was not the only Democrat to claim a statewide victory in Arizona this year: President-elect Joe Biden also won the state, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to do so since Bill Clinton in 1996.

The Grand Canyon State’s transformation from a conservative stronghold to a swing state is a result of a decade of work by Mexican American activists, sweeping demographic change and the consolidation of independent voters behind Biden. The dynamics were also influenced by President Trump’s repeated attacks on McCain, whose widow, Cindy McCain, endorsed Biden, and by Kelly’s strong and well-funded campaign.

AD

Expected to join Kelly in the Senate chamber at noon Wednesday is Giffords, who retired from Congress after surviving a 2011 assassination attempt by a gunman. She and Kelly have since become well-known gun-control advocates.

AD

On the eve of his swearing-in, Kelly tweeted a photo showing him and his family paying their respects at the late senator’s grave Tuesday morning.

“Senator McCain has been a hero of mine since I was a young pilot,” Kelly said in the tweet. “He left a legacy of service to Arizona and country that can’t be matched, but that we should all strive towards.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also mentioned McCain as he delivered a tribute to McSally on the Senate floor Tuesday.

AD

“For the last two years, Senator McSally has held the seat formerly occupied by our dear friend John McCain,” McConnell said. “It’s only fitting that our maverick was followed by a fellow veteran and pilot who’s approached her service to the people of Arizona with such unabashed pride.”

Kelly’s replacement of McSally trims the GOP’s Senate majority to 52-to-48 for the last days of the lame-duck session. Two runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 will decide control of the Senate next year at the start of the Biden presidency.

AD

Meanwhile, Trump in recent days has lashed out at Arizona officials — including the Republican governor, Doug Ducey — for certifying the state’s election results and allowing Kelly to be seated.

AD

“Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. . . . Republicans will long remember!” Trump tweeted Monday.

Despite Trump’s claims, there has been no evidence of widespread voting irregularities in this year’s election, and Attorney General William P. Barr said Tuesday that he has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”