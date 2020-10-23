But Democrats are expected to engage in a number of dilatory procedural tactics Friday, as they have all week, to protest Barrett and what they described as a rushed confirmation process. Democrats insist that the winner of the presidential election next month should fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18.
Barrett moves one step closer to a seat on the Supreme Court as Republicans on Senate panel advance her nomination
Democratic senators also boycotted Barrett’s vote in the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, choosing instead to hold a news conference on the steps of the Capitol and giving Barrett a unanimous committee vote, yet one with an asterisk.
On the floor, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has pushed for a number of votes meant to illustrate how Republicans have upended confirmation procedures. Schumer pushed for a floor vote Thursday that argued that Barrett’s nomination shouldn’t be considered because, according to Democrats, it was reported in violation of Judiciary Committee rules. (Republicans say there was no such violation.)
Still, Barrett’s confirmation, which has produced a rancorous yet truncated fight in the Senate, is all but assured at this point. She has the support of nearly all GOP senators, and needs only a simple majority of the Senate to clear two key floor votes en route to becoming a justice.