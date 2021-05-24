The practice has been criticized as deceptive and predatory. Many Trump supporters who intended to donate only once unwittingly signed up to give recurring contributions, the New York Times reported in April, resulting in credit card complaints and bank overdrafts.
Klobuchar — who is chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee, which oversees the enforcement of federal election laws — said the tactic victimizes donors who give small contributions.
“This is a charade,” she said in interview. “They are trying to rip them off.”
Earlier this month, in a rare unanimous vote, the Federal Election Commission asked Congress to crack down on the practice.
Ellen L. Weintraub, an FEC commissioner, said in an interview Monday that she and her staff have gotten complaints about unauthorized online contributions, but added that the agency was stymied to address the issue because there is no law banning prechecked boxes.
The six commissioners — two Democrats, three Republicans and one independent — were all in agreement that “donors should be encouraged to freely give as much or as little as they choose, and it’s a bad thing when donors are confused or deceived,” Weintraub said.
The new Senate legislation would do away with the prechecked box, requiring political committees to instead ask donors to opt in if they want to give recurring contributions.
The bill would also provide an additional layer of protection for donors who might opt-in accidentally by requiring political committees to inform donors of how to cancel recurring contributions, and to make sure they are canceled immediately upon request.
Many Republican officials, as well as some Democrats, have used prechecked boxes on their fundraising pages. On the GOP side, the list includes Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Devin Nunes (Calif.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.). Fundraising pitches from the Democratic Party’s Senate and House campaigns have employed them, too, as did Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020.
Trump’s campaign set up recurring donations by default in the weeks before the election, and used increasingly obfuscatory language to disguise the intent of the prechecked boxes, the Times reported last month. As contributors began to realize they were making unwitting donations, the demand for refunds snowballed. In all, Trump’s aides refunded nearly 11 percent of the $1.2 billion the campaign collected online, about five times Biden’s refund rate, according to the Times. Trump said his fundraising was “all done legally.”
Some party committees have cast the prechecked box as a loyalty test for donors.
“If you UNCHECK this box, we will have to tell Trump you’re a DEFECTOR,” the National Republican Congressional Committee told online donors last month, next to a yellow box with a small prechecked box.
On Monday, the GOP House committee had a similar message on its fundraising website: “We need to know we haven’t lost you to the radical left,” it said. “If you uncheck this box,” it warns, referring to a small yellow box with a blue-and-white check mark, “we will know you sided with the Dems.”
The NRCC’s spokesman, Michael McAdams, said in a statement earlier this month that his organization “utilizes the same practices employed by both Democrats and Republicans across the digital fundraising space.”
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said earlier this month that its fundraising practices “ensure every grass-roots donor knows exactly what kind of donation they are making,” according to its spokesman, Chris Taylor.
It remains to be seen how much support there will be in Congress to prohibit the practice, since many lawmakers have benefited from recurring donations. So far, only Democrats have signed on as co-sponsors to Klobuchar’s bill, but she said she is hopeful some Republicans will follow the FEC’s lead and make banning the practice bipartisan.
“To me, this is not a political issue, this is an attempt to rip people off,” Klobuchar said. “I don’t care who is doing it — you shouldn’t have prechecked boxes.”