Trump’s campaign set up recurring donations by default in the weeks before the election, and used increasingly obfuscatory language to disguise the intent of the prechecked boxes, the Times reported last month. As contributors began to realize they were making unwitting donations, the demand for refunds snowballed. In all, Trump’s aides refunded nearly 11 percent of the $1.2 billion the campaign collected online, about five times Biden’s refund rate, according to the Times. Trump said his fundraising was “all done legally.”