The FEC, which regulates federal campaign finance laws, lost the ability to do its job in August, when the resignation of a commissioner left it unable to operate without its necessary four-person quorum.

The nomination of Trainor had been in limbo amid questions over his social media postings and a standstill among Senate leaders on the logistics of appointing commissioners. In March, the committee had held a rare public hearing on Trainor’s nomination, which served as the first step to confirm him to the position.

Trainor, an Austin-based elections lawyer, has pushed for less regulation of money in politics and fought efforts to require politically active nonprofit organizations to disclose their donors. Government transparency groups widely oppose Trainor’s confirmation.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), chairman of the committee, said it is important to restore the FEC’s ability to do its official work, with candidates seeking guidance on how to safely and legally campaign during the coronavirus outbreak.

“As candidates navigate the novel campaign issues that have been created by this pandemic, a fully functioning FEC will allow them to receive the guidance that they need in this uncertain time,” Blunt said Thursday.

The senator noted that Trainor’s confirmation would reestablish party balance among commissioners. The current three commissioners are one Republican, one Democrat and an independent who often caucuses with Democrats. Under federal law, no more than three FEC commissioners can be from the same party, and the panel typically has been split equally along party lines.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), the committee’s top Democrat, objected to the nomination, citing concerns with Trainor’s views on loosening restrictions on the role of money in politics. She also cited an unwritten tradition of appointing a pair of commissioners — one from each party — at a time.

Senate Democrats said they have vetted and recommended Shana Broussard, an FEC attorney, to the panel. But there has not yet been a formal nomination sent to the rules committee.

“Moving forward with this nomination today may restore quorum, but it should’ve instead proceeded in a bipartisan manner,” Klobuchar said. “The American people deserve an FEC that works, an agency that enforces the law and protects our political system from corruption.”

All of the Republican senators voted for his nomination, and the Democratic senators voted against it, mostly by proxy. His nomination was approved on a 9-1 vote of senators who physically attended the vote. It is unclear when the full Senate will vote on Trainor’s nomination.