Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Nides “cares very much about strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship, so this will be a good day for that relationship.”
“I’m glad the Republican hold on Mr. Nides has been lifted,” Schumer said. “I’ve known him for many years. He’s just the right fit.”
Nides launched his Washington career in 1986 working for Rep. Tony Coelho, the Democratic majority whip. He also worked for Democratic House Speaker Tom Foley early in his career. During the Clinton administration, he served as chief of staff to United States Trade Representative Mickey Kantor. Barack Obama nominated him in 2010 to serve as deputy secretary of state for management and resources.