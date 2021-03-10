Her confirmation, 66-34, comes as the Senate is approving a slate of President Joe Biden’s nominees. The Senate is expected to confirm Judge Merrick Garland as Attorney General on Wednesday, and will vote on whether to advance the nomination of North Carolina regulator Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
Fudge won bipartisan support for her nomination, including from Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who said he would support her and Garland.
