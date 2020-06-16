He then, according to the AP, wrote that it “will probably take three guys” and described an explicit sex scene between the woman and the men.

The Nebraska Democratic Party (NDP) asked Janicek to drop out of the race last week. When he refused on Monday, the committee unanimously voted to withdraw all resources for his campaign.

AD

“Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment,” NDP Chair Jane Kleeb said in a statement on the party’s website. “Our Party will not extend resources or any type of support to any candidate that violates our code of conduct and doesn’t treat men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

AD

Though Janicek told the group it was a “joke” and apologized for being “out of line,” the staffer quit and filed a formal complaint, with copies of the text messages, to the state Democrats.

Party officials cannot kick Janicek off the ballot and can only replace him if he resigns and asks the Nebraska secretary of state to remove his name.

AD

Angie Philips, who placed second in the Nebraska Democratic primary, also called for Janicek to drop out.

“I am disheartened and enraged to learn about the remarks made by U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek,” she said. “Chris should acknowledge the harm his behavior has caused and immediately withdraw from the race. This behavior cannot be tolerated. As a sexual assault survivor, I offer my love and support to this woman and thank her for her bravery.”

In the primary, Janicek won 30.7 percent of the vote, Philips got 23.8 percent, and a third candidate, Alisha Shelton, received 22.7 percent.

AD

Janicek’s bid against Sasse was a long shot, with the seat listed solidly Republican by the Cook Political Report. Sasse, who is running for his second term, won in 2014 with nearly 65 percent of the vote.

AD