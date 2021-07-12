Shelby’s proposal hones in on funding only the two forces, allocating $632.9 million to fund both, including more than $37 million for officer pay, with $3.6 million going toward retention bonuses and $6.9 million for hazard pay. It does not fund extra security measures for the Capitol building, as Democrats in both chambers demand, in large part because Republicans are waiting for the Architect of the Capitol and the Army Corps of Engineers to finish their comprehensive assessment of costs incurred on Jan. 6 and how much more funding will be appropriate to strengthen Capitol security.