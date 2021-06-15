Yet Sen. Joe Manchin, a key holdout on the elections legislation, did not attend the lunch. And with Republicans united against the measure, Democrats seemed to be careening toward a failed vote next week that is certain to add to the frustrations of liberal activists and others in the party who fear that a chance to safeguard access to the ballot is slipping away. Many of them say Democrats should change the Senate’s filibuster rules to muscle the bill through, but Manchin and others are against taking that step.