The senators cited comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, who told Congress in the spring: “It would be nice if the office was still there.”
Public health and national security experts criticized the administration’s decision in 2018 to eliminate the office, part of the National Security Council at the White House, that was charged with preparing for when a pandemic would hit the nation. The White House said the global health security office was not dismantled, but absorbed into another division where similar responsibilities still exist.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.