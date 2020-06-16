“The fake news media takes another loss. Exonerated. Again,” Loeffler tweeted.
Government watchdog groups Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Common Cause filed complaints with the Senate Ethics panel in March accusing Loeffler of violating the STOCK Act, which forbids lawmakers from profiting off information they learn in nonpublic briefings.
“Despite the obvious attempts by the media, political opportunists and liberal groups CREW and Common Cause to distort reality, facts still matter and the truth is prevailing,” her office said in a statement.
Loeffler, who is the wealthiest member of Congress, denied that she and her husband had sold stock in response to a closed-door briefing on the coronavirus in January.
Allegations against Loeffler pointed to the dozens of stock sales she and her husband made beginning on Jan. 24 when she attended a briefing on the coronavirus. Between then and Feb. 14, they sold stock worth $3.1 million and purchased others, including Citrix, which produces software for teleworking.
In April, Loeffler announced that she and her husband would liquidate their individual stock shares, not as an admission of wrongdoing, she said, but to avoid the distraction.
“The truth, as I said when the accusations first surfaced, is that I have never used any confidential information I received while performing my Senate duties as a means of making a private profit,” she wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed at the time. “Nor has anyone in my family.”
The Justice Department dismissed similar probes into Sens. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), but is still looking into Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) for insider trading.