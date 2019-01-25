Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) walk to the chamber after working together on a spending agreement last year. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Senate leaders were continuing talks on Friday in search of a deal that would satisfy President Trump on border security and end the partial government shutdown as it stretched into its 35th day and 800,000 government workers missed another paycheck.

“We’re still working on it,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in an interview outside his office when asked if an agreement might emerge Friday with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Asked if he felt optimistic that talks could lead to a Senate vote by the end of the day, McConnell repeated, “We’re still working on it.”

Talks between the two leaders began Thursday following the chamber’s failure to pass either of two competing bills to end the impasse. The focus now is on a short-term agreement to open shuttered government departments for about three weeks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has traded pointed barbs with Trump in recent days, told reporters at the Capitol that she was not part of those deliberations.

“The discussions are on the Senate side,” Pelosi said. “We’re in touch with them. ... We’ll see what happens today. One step at time.”

Pelosi said House Democrats were holding off on plans to unveil a border-security plan expected to match or exceed the $5.7 billion Trump has put forward for a southern border wall — but one that focuses on other initiatives and does not include any of the wall funding Trump is seeking.

Pelosi said, “We want to see what’s happening on the Senate side.”

In a television interview Friday morning, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump “isn’t hung up on the wall” but said that any border-security package would need to include wall funding.

“The president isn’t hung up on the wall,” Sanders said on CNN. “The president is committed to protecting our country, and the wall is part of that process. You can’t just fix one piece of the problem.”

Sanders continued to blame Democrats for the impasse, saying, “They are not fulling their obligations.”

“They need to sit down at the table with the president, and they need to fix real problems that America is facing,” Sanders said.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday after the Senate blocked his proposed border solution and a competing Democratic plan, the president said that if McConnell and Schumer could come up with a “reasonable agreement,” he would support it.

Asked if he could support a plan that didn’t include wall funding, Trump said: “I have other alternatives if I have to . . . we have to have a wall in this situation.” Trump has suggested declaring a national emergency to circumvent Congress and use the military to build the wall, a possibility that remains on the table if the impasse continues.

The urgency about reaching a solution was plain among lawmakers of both parties on Thursday, as horror stories from the shutdown multiplied.

These included fresh warnings about dangers to air travel as federal workers in aviation security and safety go unpaid, and a report from NASA’s Johnson Space Center that custodial services have been canceled for employees working without pay to keep the International Space Station running, and they’ve been asked to volunteer to clean bathrooms themselves.