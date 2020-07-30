McConnell was quickly followed by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who noted that the majority leader noted some 20 GOP senators are expected to oppose any plan and that Republicans had wasted precious time in legislating to respond to the economic and public health crises posed by the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people in the United States.



The dueling speeches on the Senate floor appeared to be aimed at setting up political blame as Congress remained on the cusp of failure to reach a deal as expanded jobless benefits for some 20 millions Americans were poised to expire Friday. The approaching deadline amounts to a financial cliff for consumers that could send the economy reeling. Republicans have increasingly talked up a potential short-term extension of the jobless benefits as negotiations continue on a larger deal, but Democrats have refused that option.

“The House speaker moves the goalposts while the Democratic leader hides the football,” McConnell said Thursday morning. “They won’t engage when the administration tries to discuss our comprehensive plan. They won’t engage when the administration floats a narrower proposal. They basically won’t engage, period.”



Schumer said Republicans “dithered for months” and then released a “half-baked, half-hearted proposal of half measures.” He also noted that the main negotiations were among him, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — and not McConnell.

“I would remind him, he refuses to go into the room when Speaker Pelosi, Secretary Mnuchin, chief of staff Meadows and I sit in there,” Schumer said. “Once again, Senator McConnell engages in Alice-in-Wonderland tactics and speeches and words. What he says is exactly the opposite of what is true.”

The political acrimony also came as statistics released Thursday showed the U.S. economy shrank 9.5 percent from April to June — the largest quarterly decline since the government began publishing the data seven decades ago.

It was unclear whether the principals would meet again later Thursday, as Pelosi was scheduled to travel to Atlanta for the funeral of former Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died July 17.