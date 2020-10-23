Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, 61, the state’s first female commissioner of agriculture and commerce, was appointed to the seat in 2018 and defeated Espy, 66, the former congressman and first African American to serve as agriculture secretary during the Clinton administration.

The margin — eight percentage points — was closer than expected in a heavily GOP state that backed President Trump by nearly 20 points in 2016.

Espy launched another bid, setting up a rematch, and has outraised the incumbent, attracted famous-name endorsements and drawn attention from plenty of Democrats outside the state.

Former president Barack Obama, in backing Espy on Wednesday, said he “has a great chance to win this election for the Senate and keep Mississippi moving forward. You were finally able to change the flag. Now, you can change your senator, too.”

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick has frequently visited Mississippi to campaign with Espy. A high turnout among Black voters is crucial; Mississippi’s percentage of the population that is Black is the highest in the nation at 38 percent.

But Democrats have had little success in the state where Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers of the statehouse, occupy every single elected statewide office and a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won in 44 years. Independent, nonpartisan analysts list the Senate race as solidly Republican.

Democrats, who harbor dreams of an upset, remain realistic.

“I do sit back and daydream on what the national commentators would say” if Espy won, said Marty Wiseman, a longtime Mississippi political commentator and former board member of the state Democratic Party. “Then I slap my face and wake up.”

While Democrats have gained voters in several states across the South in recent years, Mississippi remains ruby red and deeply conservative, outside of a few blue pockets.

Anthony Simon, an Espy supporter from Jackson, acknowledged how unlikely it would be for a Democrat to win. “If there’s one, he’s probably the only one,” Simon said of Espy. “But that’s going to be very difficult to do in this state in 2020, it really is.”

Quality, independent polling has been sparse, but Espy supporters have seized on other polls showing him within single digits. Espy has outraised Hyde-Smith, $5.5 million to her $3 million, according to the latest Federal Election Commission reports.

He collected $4 million in the past quarter alone, including $1.3 million after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18, according to his campaign. Both candidates have received a major portion of their donations from out of state, with Republican PAC WinRed and Democrat PAC ActBlue driving significant amounts of cash.

Hyde-Smith, a Democrat-turned-Republican, has run a low-key campaign, though she raised eyebrows recently when she said Republicans were “coming guns loaded” to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Hyde-Smith has only recently hit the campaign trail and has declined to debate Espy.

To be competitive, Espy would have to drive higher turnout among Black voters than Obama did in 2008 and 2012 — and pick up crossover votes along the way. Obama increased his share of the Black vote from 33 percent to 36 percent in losing the state twice.

In a live-stream video Monday night, Espy joined Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Patrick, who said he believes Mississippians are “living in a covid era where the promises and expectations of Republican leadership have been exposed for the emptiness that they are, so they are more open to a practical, aspirational and progressive problem-solver like Mike.”

Cases and hospitalizations recently have risen in Mississippi where the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3,230 people.

Speaking at the Canton event, Espy praised supporters for social distancing and wearing masks. “We have to follow science, we have to follow intellect. My mask keeps you safe, your mask keeps me safe. If we just do the right thing, we can keep Mississippi safe,” he said.

Espy also described almost dying as an asthmatic child in the 1950s because the Black hospital in town didn’t have oxygen. Mississippi is one of 14 states that continues to refuse to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, the state has one of the highest uninsured rates in the country.

Hyde-Smith insists the state should decide.

At a campaign stop in North Mississippi, Hyde-Smith also spoke of the coronavirus, telling supporters, “we’re going to get on the other side of this covid, we’re going to get this economy back open,” adding, “the economy is already coming back.”

In her speech, she recalled when then then-Gov. Phil Bryant appointed her to the Senate after longtime Sen. Thad Cochran, in failing health, resigned.

“Little did I know how big of an ask it was but, if you want to be at the center of God’s will, you have to be submissive and you have to put yourself out there and I’m so glad I did,” she said.

A new state flag and medical marijuana are on the ballot, which some have pointed to as evidence of progress in Mississippi and a potential driver for Espy’s base. The flag, which featured a Confederate battle emblem, was changed by the legislature earlier this year after mounting pressure and what amounted to an ultimatum from the NCAA’s Southeastern Conference, a move that angered some Mississippians who felt it should have been left to a vote.

Republicans argue that in a presidential election year with Trump at the top of the ballot, an Espy win is wishful thinking among Democrats.

“The math isn’t there,” said Lucien Smith, former head of the Mississippi Republican Party. “Mississippi, we are not going to elect a pro-choice politician statewide in 2020.”

Still, Espy’s campaign has attracted an eye-popping amount of cash for a Democrat.

“All things are possible. Dr. Martin Luther King said, ‘There’s always hope,’ ” said retired schoolteacher Hymethia Thompson of Jackson.

In their first matchup, neither Espy nor Hyde-Smith ran campaigns free of controversy. Hyde-Smith, the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress, drew national attention for telling a supporter that “if he invited me to a public hanging, I would be on the front row” — a remark that echoed the region’s hideous history of lynching.

A 2014 photo of her wearing Confederate battle gear during a visit to the home of former president of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis added to the calls that she was out of touch with Mississippi voters.

Espy outraised Hyde-Smith by almost $2 million but brought his own baggage to the race: his 1994 resignation as the agriculture secretary amid an investigation over the acceptance of improper gifts. In 1998, Espy was acquitted of 30 corruption charges.

Hyde-Smith’s “public hanging” comment continues to reverberate in this race for many Mississippians, Black and White. Thompson said she doesn’t think Espy would say something so “ignorant.”

“When she said that, that brought back every ghost that ever died from a noose,” she said.

Eric Harper, a former Republican from Jackson who no longer identifies with a party but is voting for Espy, said he “wasn’t surprised” when Hyde-Smith made those remarks.

“For me personally, I haven’t received a lot of racial tension, profiling and things, until Trump got in office,” he said. “It seems like people had put those things in the closet but now, it seems like they’ve raised the dead up and they’re doing it again.”

Harper noted he had repeatedly voted for Cochran, a soft-spoken Republican who focused on steering projects to his state as a member of the Appropriations Committee.

“I knew his heart, I knew his track record, and I knew his will was to work for the whole state of Mississippi,” Harper said.

Several voters acknowledged that Espy will need to draw White support from Hyde-Smith to win but seemed hopeful it was possible.

“I think there are nonminority people in Mississippi that are not happy with the direction of this country,” Simon said. “With our governor, we follow the direction of the White House and the party majority, and I think there are Caucasian citizens of Mississippi who are tired and hopeful for a change, so, that is a possibility.”

To pull off a victory, Espy will need to attract more voters like Harper.

“Me, I’ve always been a Republican because of spiritual guidance,” he says, “but I’m beginning to see now some politicians use the Bible as a tool to get in office with a personal agenda, and I’m pretty much wishy-washy now. I have no party line barriers anymore. I’ll vote Democrat or Republican, depending on the track record of those politicians.”