“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but everyone needs to know when to step aside,” Jackson said in his statement. “Cheri Beasley has served this state honorably for over two decades and has always fought or justice. She’ll be a great U.S. Senator for North Carolina.”
North Carolina Democratic voters yearn for a new type of Senate candidate after years of defeats. Now they have two.
Jackson, an Army National Guard captain who has served in the state Senate since 2014, said in a video Thursday that the leading Republican candidates in the primary, former governor Pat McCrory and Trump-backed Rep. Ted Budd, are preparing to spend millions to attack each other to secure the nomination, and Democrats can’t do that.
“We all saw what happened with the election in Virginia last month. We are headed into a tough one,” Jackson said, referring to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s narrow win over former governor Terry McAuliffe (D). “If we’re going to flip this seat, we can’t do that. A costly and divisive primary will sink this whole thing. We need to unite right now, and we need to unite behind Cheri.”
In a statement, Beasley said she is proud to have Jackson’s endorsement.
“Senator Jackson brought attention to the issues important to so many North Carolinians, and I know he will continue to do meaningful work in the state Senate. I’m grateful to have his support in this race,” Beasley said.
“Our general election starts today,” she added in a tweet.
Beasley has the support of North Carolina Democratic Reps. G.K. Butterfield, who is retiring, Alma Adams and David E. Price. According to the News & Observer, three other Democrats, including Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton, are still in the race for the Democratic nomination.
On the Republican side, Budd received former president Donald Trump’s endorsement. He and McCrory also face former congressman Mark Walker, who has told the AP he’s also considering a run for a U.S. House seat.