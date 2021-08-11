The interview is part of efforts by Democrats in the House and Senate to investigate the former president’s baseless claims about widespread election fraud — refuted by election officials and courts across the country — and his push within the Justice Department to investigate the matter. Trump’s pressure on the department came just before the Jan. 6 insurrection, when hundreds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory. Months later, Trump is still pushing the false fraud claims.