Comedian Jon Stewart, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and 9/11 first responders listen during a news conference on Feb. 25, 2019 on Capitol Hill. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Senate on Thursday reached an agreement to hold a vote next week on legislation extending a victims compensation fund for 9/11 workers, following an emotional appeal by comedian Jon Stewart and first responders.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) office said that the vote will take place on or before next Wednesday and that the Senate will also consider two amendments — one offered by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), the other by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

The 9/11 victims bill enjoys broad bipartisan support, with 73 co-sponsors in the Senate. But its progress stalled on Wednesday when Lee and Paul objected to a motion by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) to approve the bill by unanimous consent.

Paul said Wednesday that he was objecting because any program that would last decades “should be offset by cutting spending that’s less valuable.” A spokesman for Lee said the Utah Republican was “seeking a vote to ensure the fund has the proper oversight in place to prevent fraud and abuse.”

At a Capitol news conference, Gillibrand and her fellow New York Democrat, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, hailed the agreement and predicted that the measure would pass overwhelmingly when it gets to the floor next week.

“We’ve already done a whip count. I am confident that the two amendments will be defeated and that we will get an overwhelming majority of senators for the vote to pass this bill and that the president will sign it,” Schumer said.

The first responders, he added, “will soon finally have the peace of mind they deserve.”

Gillibrand voiced gratitude to the first responders and Stewart, describing the comedian as “a heartfelt advocate” for the bill.

“His advocacy made such an extraordinary difference,” she said.

The 9/11 victim compensation bill passed in the House, 402 to 12, following the death of a former NYPD detective, Luis Alvarez, who testified last month about the urgent need to replenish the fund. Officials say that money is fast running out, leading to payout reductions of as much as 70 percent for recent applicants.

The fund provides money to those who have contracted diseases that have been linked to exposure to toxic debris. Lawmakers created it in 2011. It has paid about $5 billion to approximately 21,000 claimants. About 700 were for deaths that happened long after the attacks.

Last month, McConnell was publicly attacked by Stewart, former host of “The Daily Show,” who lambasted lawmakers for dragging their feet on the measure.

A searing congressional hearing, featuring testimony from Stewart and the dying Alvarez, refocused public attention on the plight of the sick workers and the faltering fund.

On Wednesday night, Stewart turned his attention to Lee and Paul, accusing the two senators of “fiscal responsibility virtue signaling.”

“It’s absolutely outrageous,” Stewart said during an appearance on Fox News.

Mike DeBonis and Erica Werner contributed to this report.