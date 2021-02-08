He has been a master of steering projects to his home state and also adept at cutting deals with Democrats. He is the fourth Senate Republican to announce his retirement in 2022, and the race to replace him will become another test for the direction of the GOP in the post-Trump era.

“Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United States Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season,” Shelby said in a statement.

AD

“I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian,” he said.

AD

“Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all.”

During his long career, Shelby chaired important Senate committees, including the banking committee, the Intelligence Committee and most recently the Appropriations Committee. He used that role to direct funding to multiple projects in his home state, including building up the Port of Mobile and an FBI headquarters in Huntsville.

AD

Shelby had a long partnership with Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (Vt.), the top Democrat on the appropriations panel. As Washington lurched through government shutdowns and spending clashes in recent years, Shelby and Leahy would often joke that if it were left to them, they could get in a room and solve the problem in 45 minutes.

AD

“Alabama will lose a strong champion in the United States Senate,” Leahy said in a statement after Shelby announced his retirement. “Over the years we traveled around the globe on a variety of key diplomatic missions, and we developed a friendship that we treasure.

“Although we have our political differences, we worked closely together on passing the annual Appropriations bills and negotiated the end of the longest government shutdown in United States history. And I look forward to continuing our partnership on the Appropriations Committee over the next two years.”

AD

During President Donald Trump’s tenure, Shelby was generally a reliable supporter. But he broke with Trump in 2017 when controversial GOP candidate Roy Moore was running in a special election in Alabama for the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, who had been named Trump’s attorney general. Shelby went on national television to declare that the GOP could do better than Moore, who had been accused of making unwanted advances on teenagers but was nonetheless endorsed by Trump.

AD

Shelby’s outspoken opposition helped sink Moore’s candidacy, and he lost to Democrat Doug Jones. Jones lost his bid for a full term in November to Tommy Tuberville (R), a former Auburn University football coach.

Shelby exemplifies the dying breed of “old bull” lawmakers and committee chairmen who wield power expertly and behind the scenes. His mastery of the inside game in Congress as he continually pushed his home-state interests sometimes led to feuds with other lawmakers.

AD

At one point Shelby clashed with the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) after slipping a provision into a 2015 spending bill allowing a defense contractor with facilities in Alabama to purchase Russian rocket engines, something McCain opposed. Shelby decried McCain’s position as “reckless,” leading McCain to fume to Politico: “Why would I give a damn what he says?”

AD

Shelby’s expertise was evident in the omnibus spending bill Congress passed in December, which included funding for a laundry list of projects in Alabama, as well as military bases and research universities throughout the state, and additional money for the Port of Mobile.

“There are few left on the Hill that have that skill set,” said Brian Rell, former longtime chief of staff to Rep. Robert B. Aderholt (R-Ala.).

AD

As chairman of the Appropriations Committee while Trump was president, Shelby had the task of negotiating bipartisan spending bills that in some cases contained provisions Trump opposed, such as lower funding levels for Trump’s border wall than the president desired. Despite Shelby’s stated goal of getting the appropriations process on track and passing spending bills on time, the border wall dispute led to a record 35-day partial government shutdown from December 2018 into January 2019 before Trump finally relented.

AD

At one point during the shutdown, Shelby likened the predicament to the play “Waiting for Godot.” “Godot hasn’t shown up yet,” he remarked, while acknowledging that in the play, Godot never did show up.

In addition to Shelby, three other Senate Republicans also have announced plans to retire in 2022: Rob Portman (Ohio), Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) and Richard Burr (N.C.).

AD

All of those lawmakers are generally mainstream Republicans whose retirements could touch off pitched primary battles between warring factions of the GOP.

In Alabama, one possible candidate is Rep. Mo Brooks, a conservative Trump ally who participated in the Jan. 6 rally ahead of the attack on the Capitol, urging participants to begin “taking down names and kicking ass.” He subsequently has refused to apologize, and two Democratic members of Congress introduced a censure resolution against him.