“I’m going to vote to acquit,” Alexander said in an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.” “I’m very concerned about any action that we could take that would establish a perpetual impeachment in the House of Representatives whenever the House was a different party than the president. That would immobilize the Senate.”

AD

AD

Some Democrats had been looking to Alexander last week as a potential crossover vote in favor of subpoenaing key witnesses and documents in the Senate trial. But the Tennessee Republican said Sunday that while Trump’s behavior was “inappropriate,” it is “a long way from treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“I think he shouldn’t have done it,” Alexander said of Trump’s alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine. “I think it was wrong. Inappropriate was the way I’d say — improper, crossing the line. And then the only question left is who decides what to do about that.”

“Well, who decides what to do about that?” host Chuck Todd asked.

“The people,” Alexander responded.

AD

The crux of the impeachment case against Trump is whether he used $391 million in military aid, and a coveted White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as leverage to force the foreign leader to conduct political investigations, including one focused on former vice president Joe Biden.

AD

In a July 25 call, Trump asked Zelensky to “do us a favor.”

The House voted in December to impeach Trump, and in recent weeks, new evidence against him has emerged, including reports that former national security adviser John Bolton says there was a quid pro quo conditioning the aid on investigations by Ukraine that could help the president politically.

AD

Over the weekend, the administration acknowledged the existence of two dozen emails that could reveal the president’s thinking about withholding the aid to Ukraine.

Trump and administration officials repeatedly stonewalled the House impeachment probe, refusing to allow some witnesses to testify and to provide requested documents.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Ernst said she, too, will vote Wednesday to acquit the president. Ernst, who is facing a tough reelection race this year, said she would not have handled the Ukraine matter in the way Trump did. But she offered only gentle criticism of the president’s actions.

“Maybe not the perfect call,” Ernst said, referring to Trump’s oft-repeated claim that his phone conversation with Zelensky was “perfect.” “He did it maybe in the wrong manner.”

“I think he could have done it through different channels,” such as the Department of Justice, she added.