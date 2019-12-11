Several GOP senators on Wednesday said it would be better to limit the trial and quickly vote to dismiss the House charges against Trump rather than engage in what could become a political circus.

“I would say I don’t think the appetite is real high for turning this into a prolonged spectacle,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), the second-ranking Senate Republican, told The Washington Post Wednesday when asked whether Trump will get the witnesses he wants in an impeachment trial. “Members want to deal with the arguments, hear the case and hopefully reach a conclusion.”

The emerging Senate GOP plan would still provide sufficient time for both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s attorneys to make their arguments before a vote on the president’s fate, according to 13 senators and aides familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

Trump is widely expected to be acquitted in a trial run by the GOP controlled Senate.

Most notably, this structure is broadly perceived to be the preference of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who wants to minimize political distractions in an election year during which Republicans would be working to protect their slim majority in the chamber.

Trump has suggested he wants to see testify House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump’s conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky led to the impeachment inquiry.

But senior Republicans said they see no need for additional witnesses — particularly ones that could turn the proceeding into a bombastic political affair — if their testimony won’t ultimately change the expected outcome.

At a Senate GOP luncheon this week, McConnell warned his colleagues against calling witnesses. “Mutually assured destruction,” he said, according to a Republican in the room who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the majority leader’s private comments.

McConnell is not sure Republicans have enough votes to just call Trump’s preferred witnesses, the person said. Any agreement to call a witness would require 51 votes and if Democratic votes were needed to end an impasse among Republicans, Senate Minority Leaders Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) would demand his own list of witnesses as part of any compromise.

Under McConnell’s thinking, this could possibly mean calling Vice President Pence and top White House aides, such as acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify.

“Witnesses would be a double-edged sword,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said.

McConnell has not publicly stated specifically how wants a Senate trial to be conducted. Earlier this week, he laid out two potential scenarios: Once both sides make their case, the Senate could call a series of witnesses, which he said would be “basically having another trial.”

Or, McConnell said, a majority of senators will decide “they’ve heard enough and believe they know what would happen,” subsequently moving to a final vote.

His members are getting the hint.

“I think he’s indicated that he would like to get this over with and get to quite a few other matters that we can get done,” Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) said. “In other words, get back to business.”

But Trump and his allies have said they are eager for much more of a public defense of the president to counter the narrative Democrats have laid out in recent weeks as part an inquiry that has resulted in articles of impeachment charging that the president has abused his power and should be removed from office.

White House aides met with GOP senators to make the case for a more robust trial, that would include live witnesses on the floor, rather than videotaped depositions that were entered into evidence during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999.

“In this instance, we believe very strongly — given the fatally flawed process in the House — that if they were to elect against our better advice [and] send over impeachment to the Senate, that we need witnesses as part of our trial and a full defense of the president on the facts,” Eric Ueland, the White House director of legislative affairs, told reporters following the lunch with Republican lawmakers.

House Republicans have also been pressuring their Senate counterparts, although senators are keen to protect their prerogative and not be swayed by demands of the House.

GOP lawmakers initially eager to summon high-profile witnesses have begun to back away from that approach.

Last week, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) was pushing for Hunter Biden to testify. But on Wednesday, he conceded that a trial with no witnesses that would run approximately two weeks in January was “kind of growing as the consensus.”

Despite the emerging view, the wild card remains Trump and what he wants. Republicans privately hope that once Trump sees that calling controversial witnesses will do nothing to change the outcome, he will relent on his initial demands.

“He wants to have his opportunity, for the first time, to present his defense,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.). “Whatever it takes to do that — if they have to call witnesses or whatever — I’d say do it. But I don’t think you have to call witnesses to present the case.”

Perdue, one of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate, also indicated that Republicans are moving toward a more limited trial.

There are still other unknowns.

In a private meeting of Senate Republican chairmen earlier Wednesday, McConnell was queried when in the new year the impeachment trial would begin — immediately after New Year’s Day or at the beginning of the first full week, on Jan. 6, according to an official briefed on the discussion.

McConnell said he couldn’t answer.

