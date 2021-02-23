The vote comes as the United States prepares to take over the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council for the month of March. Thomas-Greenfield has promised to work with foreign countries to achieve common goals and defend human rights around the world.
At her confirmation hearing last month, she told senators she wants to help restore America’s reputation as a defender of democracy and human rights.
The veteran diplomat did face skeptical questions from Republican senators over an Oct. 25, 2019, speech she gave on “China-U.S.-Africa Relationships.”
Thomas-Greenfield said that she regrets accepting a speaking engagement sponsored by an educational institute that is funded by the Chinese Communist Party.
The speech at Savannah State University was part of a lecture series sponsored by the Confucius Institute.
Thomas-Greenfield said she knew of the affiliation when she accepted the engagement but became alarmed afterward at what she saw as a predatory effort by the Chinese organization to exert influence at the historically Black university.
Thomas-Greenfield’s confirmation was widely expected but was delayed by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas who attacked her as insufficiently hawkish on China, citing the speech.