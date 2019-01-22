The Senate on Tuesday passed a measure that would temporarily extend a key federal welfare program, days after a group of governors warned that states were on the verge of exhausting their funding amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The measure, which was approved unanimously by the Senate and had already passed the House, would extend the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program through June 30. It now heads to President Trump’s desk.

The vote comes two days after the National Governors Association sent a letter to congressional leaders urging the Senate to immediately pass an extension of the $16.5 billion block grant program, which supports cash welfare benefits and other services for low-income families.

In its letter, the NGA said that at least one state was expected to exhaust its funding early next month, while the situation in other states varies “based on caseload and enrollment.”

States have been picking up the burden of funding the program ever since the partial government shutdown began on Dec. 22.