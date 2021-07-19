“What we did in Georgia, this last election in terms of turnout, should have been celebrated by everyone, regardless of political party, but instead it was attacked by craven politicians, more committed to the maintenance of their own power than they are to the strengthening and maintaining of our democracy,” said Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), who rode a wave of record Black turnout to win a Jan. 5 runoff election and now faces reelection next year under the new GOP-passed rules.