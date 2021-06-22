The effort to pass the bill has risen to the highest ranks of the Democratic Party. President Biden on Monday privately counseled a key senator, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, to “find a path forward” on voting rights. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) lambasted Republicans ahead of the test vote for being unwilling to even debate voting rights and accused them of being in continued thrall to former president Donald Trump and his false claims of a stolen election.
“They want to deny the right to vote, make it harder to vote for so many Americans, and then they don’t want to talk about it,” Schumer said Tuesday. “They will sweep it under the rug and hope that Americans don’t hear about it, but Americans will hear about it. We’re going to make sure of that.”
Republicans, however, have exhibited little discomfort in their blanket opposition to the Democratic voting bill — which was largely written before the 2020 election and goes well beyond election access standards to federally dictate new rules on campaign financing, government ethics, congressional redistricting and much more.
The party’s leaders expressed confidence ahead of Tuesday’s evening’s vote that none of their 50 members would join Democrats to clear a path to start debate.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) lambasted the bill, known as the For the People Act, as “a transparently partisan plan to tilt every election in America permanently in [Democrats’] favor” and as “a recipe for undermining confidence in our elections.”
And he warned Democrats against any attempt to change the Senate’s rules to pass it, calling election laws “the worst possible place to push through a power grab at any cost.”
“The Senate is only an obstacle when the policy is flawed and the process is rotten,” he said. “That’s exactly why this body exists. Today, the Senate is going to fulfill our founding purpose.”
McConnell and other Republicans have taken aim at numerous provisions in the sweeping Democratic law, from a proposal to publicly finance congressional campaigns to potential new disclosure requirements for political donors to a realignment of the Federal Election Commission meant to break partisan gridlock in enforcing election laws.
And they have maintained their solid opposition to the ballot-access provisions in the Democratic bill — such as a guaranteed period of early voting, mandatory no-excuse mail voting, and a broad new automatic voter registration system — by arguing that the federal government simply has no role in dictating state election laws.
This year, 18 states have enacted more than 30 laws described as “anti-voter” by the nonpartisan Voting Rights Lab, which tracks developments in state election rules. The restrictions affect roughly 36 million people, or 15 percent of all eligible voters, the group stated in a report last week.
The laws restrict access to mail voting, create new hurdles to register to vote, impose new voter ID requirements and expand the definition of criminal behavior by voters, election officials and third parties, among other changes.
Democrats have united in opposition to those laws, which were passed after Trump challenged his loss in the 2020 election and rallied his supporters behind an effort to overturn the result — a campaign that also resulted in the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
But Democrats have splintered on how to go about combating the GOP state laws. Manchin, for instance, did not endorse the For the People Act and only sketched out a narrower compromise this month under pressure from his colleagues and activists. Under his proposal, some of the more debated provisions of the broader bill, such as the public financing system, would be dropped entirely while others would be narrowed, such as automatic voter registration. He also proposed adding a traditional GOP elections priority, mandating voter identification, in a bid to build bipartisan support.
Manchin’s proposal won plaudits from key Democratic voices, including Georgia activist and former lawmaker Stacey Abrams and former president Barack Obama, who said Monday that the West Virginian had proposed “some common-sense reforms that the majority of Americans agree with.”
But Republicans rejected Manchin’s proposal as a nonstarter, and it remained unclear Tuesday whether he would join with the rest of his colleagues to start debate on the For the People Act, with the understanding that the bill could be amended to reflect his views.
The more consuming debate inside the Democratic ranks has surrounded the filibuster, which for the past 45 years has allowed a minority of 41 senators to block action in the Senate.
Many Democratic lawmakers and a slew of liberal activists are hoping that Tuesday’s vote sparks a new push to eliminate the rule, allowing legislation to pass with a simple 51-vote majority. While the rule has been eroded in recent years — senators voted to waive it for most nominations by presidents in 2013 and for Supreme Court nominees in 2017 — several Democratic senators have been uneasy with the push to eliminate it entirely.
Among them is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who reiterated her support for the 60-vote threshold in a Washington Post op-ed published Monday. Bipartisan negotiation, with buy-in among Republicans and Democrats, she wrote, is the “best way to achieve durable, lasting results.”
Sinema noted that Democrats used the filibuster as recently as last year in a GOP-majority Senate to block debate on a Republican-written coronavirus relief bill and federal policing overhaul. “Those filibusters were mounted not as attempts to block progress, but to force continued negotiations toward better solutions,” she said.
Manchin has also declared himself opposed to eliminating the rule, though advocates of changing the filibuster rules saw encouragement in leaked audio of a recent private videoconference where Manchin spoke to political donors affiliated with the centrist group No Labels.
In the audio first published by the Intercept, Manchin floats marginal changes to the filibuster, including possibly lowering the threshold from 60 votes to 55 or forcing the minority to produce 41 votes rather than placing the burden on the majority to produce 60 votes. He also reiterated his interest in making senators bring their objections to the Senate floor rather than privately leveraging their opposition to block action — a proposed reform that has been called the “talking filibuster.”
“I’m open to looking at it,” he said. “I’m just not open to getting rid of the filibuster, that’s all.”
With Republicans uniformly opposed to the Democratic legislation, however, it is unlikely that marginal changes to the rules would allow for the passage of voting legislation.
Still, several liberal groups are aiming to make a final, last-ditch push for action — amping up the pressure on Sinema, Manchin and other, less-vocal Democrats who are skeptical of rules changes, with an eye toward revisiting the voting rights issue before the end of the summer.
Should Tuesday’s vote fail as expected, “every senator is going to have to make a decision about whether voting rights are a priority, whether these restrictive voting bills in the states are acceptable,” said Adam Bozzi, vice president of communications for End Citizens United/Let America Vote, which has spent more than $17 million on a campaign to pass voting legislation.
“Highlighting the need for this bill and why it’s important is going to be central to our case,” Bozzi said. “We will make the point that we should not let the process get in the way.”
Elise Viebeck contributed to this report.