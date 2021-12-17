“But the talks are serious, and they’re ongoing,” Murphy (D-Conn.) said. “A lot changes in this place in 24 or 48 hours.”
Except, it didn’t. A day later, Murphy exited another lunch on the same topic in the same room with the same progress report: “Not today, but things can change really fast here.”
Within hours, the Senate appeared ready to possibly clear a slate of executive nominees and leave Washington until January. Voting rights — and everything else — would have to wait.
Senate Democrats renew focus on voting rights as domestic policy bill stalls and filibuster changes are considered
It was an encapsulation of a frustrating end to a roller-coaster year for congressional Democrats, who won a surprise Senate majority in January, then watched a rabid mob egged on by then-president Donald Trump ransack the Capitol. Lawmakers went on to pass a multi-trillion-dollar pandemic relief plan and a bipartisan infrastructure bill, only to see other key priorities, including a sweeping domestic policy bill and the voting rights legislation, flounder in the closing months of the year.
The particulars may have varied, but the source of the frustrations were the same: Democrats have sought to pass expansive new legislation that is flatly opposed by Republicans using a razor-thin 50-50 Senate majority, with decisive votes cast by Vice President Harris.
Party leaders, including Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), did not narrow lawmakers’ ambitious to match their margins, and they have watched lone-wolf senators dictate the pace and scope of legislation, with two in particular — Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — playing a leading role in reining in their party’s big dreams.
By Friday afternoon, the year appeared poised to end on an especially ignominious note. Manchin completely upended Democrats’ plans for the domestic policy bill, known as Build Back Better, questioning its structure and efficacy, forcing party leaders to punt consideration into January. Sinema, meanwhile, appeared to be an intractable obstacle to a rules change, thus leaving no feasible path to passing the voting bills, which Republicans have fiercely opposed as partisan attacks on state sovereignty.
“Merry Christmas, everybody!’ Manchin told reporters in the Capitol halls, ignoring questions about his views.
The final insult came as Senate Democrats struggled to push though a tranche of long-delayed nominees, including ambassadors to key world allies, after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) threatened to upend Biden’s delicate dealings in Europe by pressing for sanctions on a key Russian gas pipeline.
Schumer scheduled consecutive vote on nearly two dozen nominees, enough to keep the chamber voting into next week, but more than 20 senators simply left town, most of them Republicans. Democrats held meetings to show movement on their other priorities but ultimately had little actual progress to show, instead sputtering about prior legislative wins and persistent GOP opposition to their agenda.
“What we’ve already done this year, even short of Build Back Better, is the most significant first year of a presidency probably in my lifetime,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). “We’re going to always do the best we can and get as much as we can in a place where 50 Republicans are always, always, always no on anything that helps low-income people.”
Senate GOP leaders, meanwhile, could only revel in the difficulty that Schumer and his caucus were having delivering on their pledges as President Biden’s approval ratings remain mired well under 50 percent and Republicans enjoy a growing advantage in 2022 midterm polling.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday wryly commented on his own machinations, backing the bipartisan infrastructure bill against the wishes of many in his own party, thus leaving Democrats to pass the rest of their domestic agenda — including tax hikes, climate programs and social spending plans — on a partisan basis.
“I said, let’s pass the sugar and then see if they can swallow the spinach,” he said. “The spinach was left behind, and as we speak today, they are having a hard time swallowing the spinach.”
The situation, in many respects, is more dire than even McConnell let on. Manchin’s objections have thrown the entire structure of the Build Back Better into doubt, just as a new spike in covid cases racks the nation and as rising inflation swamps strong economic growth and labor gains. The slow progress toward a resolution has all but guaranteed that a centerpiece of the Democrats’ domestic agenda — a transformation of the child tax credit into a universal monthly benefit payment made directly to families — will end at least temporarily with December’s payment.
That has left Democrats in the position of having touted the poverty-slashing benefits of a program that might not exist come Election Day next year — an outcome that incidentally underscored warnings from Manchin and others about the perils of structuring programs in Build Back Better that ultimately expire.
All eyes in Washington and West Virginia are on Manchin as child tax credit, spending bill hang in balance
The expiration of the monthly credit also raised the question of what exactly in the future would prompt Democrats to act. That and a Christmas deadline set by Schumer was only the latest mileposts that Democrats have blown past in their quest to complete the bill, and Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) said the only forcing mechanism left was “clarity that we are running out of time to actually implement this legislation.”
Sinema, in a brief interview Friday, declined to make any firm commitments on a timeline for completing Build Back Better. “I don’t believe in artificial deadlines,” she said, adding she would continue to “work in good faith” to finalize the bill.
Meanwhile, the push for voting rights has created a political morass for Democrats, who have called the passage of legislation — and the prerequisite rules changes — a existential matter for American democracy. But with the first midterm primary just over three months away, there is still no firm timeline or blueprint for action.
Even the most outspoken advocates for action, such as Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), said they would settle for a “pathway” to action before year’s end. But even that appeared to be sketchy Friday as senators continued talking among themselves about what rules changes could pass muster.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who has spent months pushing forward a voting rights bill, bristled about the lack of progress — and, she said, about the diminution of an institution where voting rights was once a bipartisan cause.
“They would actually have debates on real issues, and we are sitting here,” she said. “We’re good at getting funding if there’s a tornado or a flood or a hurricane or if we’re in a financial crisis or if we’re in a pandemic … But when it comes to these really, really important long-term things that a lot of other industrialized nations are dealing with, we’re not.”
Outside the Senate, liberal Democrats have seethed at the Senate blockade — and at the notion that senators would leave Washington without taking final action on either the domestic bill or the voting rights legislation.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Friday that the Senate had no excuse not to act, hammering out a final agreement with Manchin over the next two weeks.
“The president committed to us, and now it is on the president, to deliver the votes in the Senate,” said Jayapal, who along with other liberal lawmakers earlier this year put their faith in Biden to close a final spending deal after holding back support for the infrastructure bill as leverage. It was also incumbent on Schumer, she added, to “make sure they stay there and get these things done.”
But by Friday evening, it was clear that keeping a corps of dejected and increasingly peevish Democrats in town would not produce any breakthroughs. “We aren’t used to legislating, so we aren’t used to being frustrated,” Coons said.
Murphy, the optimist, suggested to reporters that some perspective might help Democrats cope with their holiday disappointment.
“There’s a yin and yang to the end of the year,” he said. “A lot of pride about the progress we’ve made to get this economy back up on its feet, and, yes, an acknowledgment that there’s still work to be done.”