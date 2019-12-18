The increasing pressure from lawmakers could put Trump in a difficult spot as his administration has struggled to persuade the North Koreans to reengage and has moved to defuse tensions in recent weeks by limiting joint military drills with South Korea and blocking a U.N. forum on human rights abuses.

Despite those gestures, Trump’s top North Korea negotiator, Stephen Biegun, left Seoul empty-handed this week after calling on Pyongyang to resume talks.

At a news conference Wednesday, a bipartisan group of senators said the time had come to enact stricter “secondary sanctions” approved by Congress that would punish international banks and other entities that do business with North Korea. They called the current international sanctions program “leaky” and said the Kim regime has been able to skirt some of the restrictions and buy time to develop its weapons program.

The new sanctions measures are included in the sweeping National Defense Authorization Act being sent to the White House for Trump’s approval this week.

“It seems to me the best chance we have in changing the path North Korea is on is with crippling sanctions. The current sanctions regime is not enough,” said Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), a key architect of the provisions. He was flanked by legislative colleagues as well as Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of Otto Warmbier, a college student who died in 2017 days after being released from 17 months of captivity in North Korea.

In a separate action, eight Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), sent Trump a three-page letter Wednesday citing “grave and growing concern” at the prospects that the administration’s North Korea policy is headed toward failure.

“We are disturbed that almost two years after the Singapore Summit your administration has yet to develop a workable diplomatic process to structure real, serious and sustainable negotiations with North Korea,” the Democrats wrote, referring to Trump’s first meeting with Kim in June 2018.

The group supported continued diplomatic outreach to Pyongyang and cautioned against a return to Trump’s “fire and fury” rhetoric toward Pyongyang in 2017.

The lawmakers instead called on Trump to pursue a “phased process to verifiably dismantle” key North Korean nuclear weapons production facilities. Pyongyang has called for the United States to lift some economic sanctions in return for a partial dismantlement, but the Trump administration has insisted that the North relinquish its entire program.

White House officials declined to comment Wednesday.

Biegun left Seoul on Tuesday after meeting with senior South Korean leaders in a visit that was viewed as a last-ditch effort to resuscitate engagement with the North, which has been stalled since a working-level meeting in Stockholm in October ended without a breakthrough. Pyongyang, which has ramped up short-range missile tests since the spring, performed a “crucial test” at a long-range launch site last week, prompting U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Brown to speculate that it could portend a long-range missile test.

That could force Trump into a reckoning over one of his most important foreign policy initiatives at a time when the White House has been consumed by impeachment proceedings on Capitol Hill. As congressional lawmakers press for tougher sanctions, China and Russia have moved at the United Nations to ease sanctions on North Korea, scrambling international consensus.

Biegun, who was in Tokyo on Wednesday, was scheduled to visit Beijing before returning to the United States.

The secondary sanctions legislation calls on the administration to designate entities for sanctions within four to six months of the bill becoming law. The president can waive the sanctions only if he makes a case that they adversely affect U.S. national security, lawmakers said.

The sanctions are modeled on punitive measures Congress approved against Iran in 2010 and 2012, which are credited with pushing the regime to negotiate the nuclear deal secured by President Barack Obama but abandoned by Trump.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said the senators expect the president to enforce the sanctions provisions “unless we see very concrete moves made by North Korea to reduce their aggressive actions.”

But one Capitol Hill aide expressed skepticism that Trump would enact the sanctions unless the North conducts a major test of nuclear weapons or long-range missiles. In the face of pressure from China and Russia to relieve sanctions, “the idea of more is a reach when the real struggle will simply be to stay running in place,” said the aide, who requested anonymity to offer a frank assessment.

At the Wednesday news conference, the Warmbiers professed their support for the legislation. Fred Warmbier said the bill “gives us more tools to force North Korea to engage at some level.”

Asked if she had a message for Trump on his North Korea strategy, Cindy Warmbier replied: “I always say the same thing: Don’t make a bad deal and don’t believe a word of what they say, and nothing’s changed.”

Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.

