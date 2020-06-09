The arrangement — which has funded 205 flights, with an additional 40 scheduled or in transit — drew scrutiny and criticism from federal and state lawmakers, who said it lacked oversight and sapped taxpayer dollars while allowing market forces to dictate distribution of much-needed supplies.

AD

AD

“Project Air Bridge — like the broader Trump Administration response to the pandemic — has been marked by delays, incompetence, confusion, and secrecy involving multiple Federal agencies and actors,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) wrote to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee on Monday in a letter requesting that the panel initiate an investigation.

Congress created the committee through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020, or Cares Act, to enable greater transparency and independent oversight of government spending in response to the pandemic.

In April, Warren and Blumenthal requested information from the six companies involved in the project: Cardinal Health, Concordance Healthcare Solutions, Henry Schein, McKesson, Medline and Owens & Minor.

AD

AD

In the letter on Monday, which summarized the responses, the senators said they were seeking an investigation because they still lacked insight into key aspects of Project Airbridge, including pricing and distribution.

“It is not clear if the project was effective or cost-efficient, or if other alternatives — such as the early invocation and use of the Defense Production Act to produce medical supplies — would have better alleviated the PPE shortage, saved money, and saved lives,” the senators wrote.

The full responses to their initial query, which were provided to The Washington Post, indicate that the companies involved in the project knew of no effort by the federal government to track the pricing of the PPE shipped through Airbridge.

AD

Project agreements between FEMA and the companies stated that prices must be “reasonable” but included no explanation of how that requirement would be enforced.

AD

In response to the senators’ inquiry, McKesson wrote that it had instructed its sales team to “price products fairly” and directed that employees “not raise prices without reason.” Medline, meanwhile, wrote that it had “no knowledge” of how the government enforced the pricing requirement.

Of the six companies, only Concordance provided details to the senators of where it had delivered products, according to the documents reviewed by The Post.

The companies’ responses also shed light on the role of Airbridge in overall PPE efforts led by the government.

AD

A Post review last month found that the White House on several occasions had overstated the amount of supplies distributed through the project. For instance, Vice President Pence said in an April news briefing that Airbridge was bringing in 22 million surgical masks daily. FEMA records from early June show that Airbridge has averaged less than 2 million masks a day.

AD

Concordance told the senators in mid-May that it had delivered two shipments through Airbridge flights. The first — a shipment of 31,000 isolation gowns to a New York hospital — did not arrive until May 1, more than a month after President Trump launched the collaboration.

Concordance spokeswoman Patrice Poignon said in a statement that Airbridge has helped “expedite desperately needed PPE products to contracted customers.” Poignon said that as of Monday, the company has been involved in eight Airbridge shipments. Asked for comment, a McKesson spokeswoman did not address the senators’ criticism but said Airbridge had helped McKesson save “weeks of time” by expediting delivery of PPE.

AD

A Henry Schein spokeswoman, Ann Marie Gothard, credited Airbridge for helping to distribute “urgently needed” PPE.

AD

“We are committed to doing our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to work in partnership with FEMA as long as the crisis requires,” Gothard wrote in a statement.

Cardinal declined to comment on the senators’ request. Medline and Owens & Minor did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

FEMA has declined to identify the states, counties, hospitals and other health-care facilities that received PPE through Airbridge flights.

In response to the senators’ request for an investigation, a FEMA spokeswoman issued a statement saying that the program is intended to be a temporary measure to ease supply shortages.

AD

“Under President Trump’s leadership, FEMA is supplementing, not supplanting, the existing supply chain through a variety of strategies, including Project Airbridge,” wrote FEMA spokeswoman Janet Montesi. “This is just one way PPE continues to get to the points of greatest need.”

AD

In their Monday letter, the senators also revealed details about at least one company’s security concerns related to consultants who helped administer the government program.

“Owens & Minor reported that it was concerned about being asked, early in the effort, to provide ‘pretty darn sensitive’ information to individuals with private emails at the Boston Consulting Group, a private consulting firm,” according to the senators’ letter.

AD