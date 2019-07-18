Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Mark Walker were in attendance Wednesday night at President Trump’s rally in North Carolina, where the crowd’s chants of “send her back” targeting Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) rang in the air unchallenged.

On Thursday, Tillis defended the president, saying he had no control over the crowd and equating the event to a rock concert. Walker, a former pastor who has worked in refugee camps, called the chants offensive and said such rhetoric needs to stop before it defines the Republican Party.

The divergent responses from the two North Carolina Republicans underscore how Trump’s attacks on Omar and three other minority congresswomen have roiled the GOP at the same time that they have energized the president’s core voters.

At the rally in Greenville, Trump escalated the attacks he has made in recent days on Omar and Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.).

“These congresswomen are helping the rise of a militant, hard left. They never have anything good to say, which is why I say, ‘If they don’t like it, let them leave,’ ” he said. “They don’t love our country, and in some cases I think they hate our country.”

At one point, he listed controversial remarks made by Omar, prompting the crowd to yell, “Send her back!” while Trump paused to let chants continue.



Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), attends a Senate Armed Services hearing on Capitol Hill on March 14, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Asked about the chants, Tillis, a former Trump critic who made an abrupt turnaround and was endorsed by the president last month, told HuffPost on Thursday that “a group of people chanted, he didn’t ask them to chant it.”

“You can’t control that any more than you can control the reaction at a rock concert,” Tillis said of the rally.

Sen. Tillis, who was at the president’s rally last night, responds to the chants:



“A group of people chanted, he didn’t ask them to chant it. You can’t control that any more than you can control the reaction at a rock concert.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 18, 2019

Tillis has drawn scorn from conservatives for at times parting ways with the president, particularly after he wrote a Washington Post op-ed in February announcing his support for a resolution disapproving of Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border.

But Tillis later shifted his position and voted against the resolution, saying his conversations with Vice President Pence and other Republicans influenced his change of heart. He has drawn primary challenges from two Republicans: Garland S. Tucker III, chief executive of a Raleigh investment company, and farmer Sandy Smith.

Walker, meanwhile, called the chants at Trump’s rally “offensive” and said he could not stand by and say nothing “as a former pastor who’s worked in refugee camps, who cherishes the wonderful minority communities that have supported us and continue to support us.”

“That does not need to be our campaign call, like we did the ‘lock her up’ last time,” said Walker, a third-term lawmaker who is vice chairman of the House Republican Conference. “We cannot be defined by this.”

Walker said he voiced his concerns to Pence during a breakfast Thursday morning, arguing that “it’s something that we want to address early.” Trump, he added, “has done a magnificent job when it comes the economy, criminal justice reform opportunity zones.”

“We want our actions of what we’re doing in all of our communities to speak louder than some chant,” Walker said.

North Carolina Democrats seized on Trump’s rhetoric and the “send her back” chants, saying in a statement that the rally was “deeply upsetting, but not surprising from a president and party that encourages division and hate on a daily basis.”

“Senator Thom Tillis, Dan Bishop, Greg Murphy, and every single North Carolina Republican lawmaker and candidate who meekly stood onstage while the president fanned the flames of hate must answer why they support a president who encourages racist attacks,” the state party’s chairman, Wayne Goodwin, and third vice chair, Nida Allam, said in a joint statement.