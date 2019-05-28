Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said he is committed to a running a primary process that is “open and transparent.” (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday new criteria for the party’s September presidential debate that could dramatically winnow the sprawling field of 23 candidates, raising the stakes on the summer campaign season.

To appear in the party’s third debate, which will be broadcast by ABC News and Univision, candidates will have to earn 2 percent support in four party-sanctioned polls between late June and August. In addition, they will have to show they’ve attracted at least 130,000 donors since the start of the campaign, including at least 400 from 20 different states.

That third debate will be held on Sept. 12, with the possibility of a second session on Sept. 13 if there are enough qualifying candidates to require two stages.

As the race now stands, only eight candidates in the field would meet the 2 percent threshold in recent party-sanctioned polls, according to an assessment by FiveThirtyEight, a data analysis website. Many are also struggling to reach the donor requirements.

By requiring a combination of grass-roots donations and polling, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is preparing to effectively close off debate access for candidates who cannot grow their popular support or attract a significant base of small contributors.

The party’s leadership believes that only candidates with a broad donor network will be equipped to challenge President Trump in the general election.

“Candidates who will be prepared to take on Trump in the general should already be working to build programs that can bring in 130,000 donors by the second round of debates,” Erin Hill, the executive director of the liberal fundraising platform ActBlue, said in a statement.

There is no modern precedent for a presidential candidate losing access to party-sanctioned debates and going on to win the nomination.

Perez, who has announced monthly debates this year beginning in June with a break in August, has reserved the right to continue raising debate thresholds over the coming months.

Democratic Party leaders sought to avoid any accusation that they have rigged the system in favor of more established candidates, an allegation that dogged the Democrats in 2016. They crafted a relatively low bar for entry to the first two debates in June and July — a 1 percent showing in at least three polls, or 65,000 individual donors. Many candidates are likely to hit those targets.

But the tougher standards for the September event, which were broadly expected in some form, signal the party’s impatience with an extended campaign season that has generated a large field of contenders. Many voters complain that the sprawling field is making it harder to distinguish among candidates and choose one to support.

Some campaigns have expressed concern privately about the current debate structure, which does not guarantee that those with the highest polling numbers, like former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), will face off the same night.

Polls to qualify for the third debate must be publicly released between June 28 — just after the first Democratic debate in Miami — and Aug. 28.

As a result, the first two debates will offer a critical opportunity for candidates with low polling numbers to get noticed in the crowded field. As it stands, 19 candidates have qualified for the June debates through polling, and Marianne Williamson, a spiritual adviser and activist, claims to have qualified by donors alone.

More-established, moderate candidates have generally had a harder time building grass-roots donation networks than relative newcomers with more provocative platforms such as Williamson and Andrew Yang, a businessman running on a plan for a guaranteed income for all Americans. Such candidates can generate a small but fervent following.

Several candidates who announced their campaigns later in the spring, including Colorado Sen. Michael F. Bennet, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, may not qualify for the first debates, despite their relatively high political offices.

The party announced last week that the debate stages for the June and July debates will be split according to a complex formula intended to allocate polling leaders and underdogs in similar proportions on each stage.

Debates of candidates polling at 2 percent or more will be randomly split over the two nights, followed by a separate drawing for those with lower polling numbers. The number of candidates on any one night is capped at 10.

The party has not yet said how the stages will be divided in September if enough candidates qualify to merit two nights.

Democratic Party rules bar candidates from debate participation if they appear in unsanctioned debates. Last year, Perez said he would design an inclusive debate system with several goals, including a desire to increase the voice of the grass roots, maximize voter viewership and allow for a robust discussion of issues.

“As chair of the DNC, I am committed to running an open and transparent primary process,” he said at the time.