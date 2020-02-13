Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Trump’s tweet, of course, was referencing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has emerged as the leading liberal candidate in the Democratic contest following the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Shortly afterward, Bloomberg, 77, sought to show he could return a punch against Trump, 73, who had made his name in the New York real estate world.

.@realDonaldTrump - we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.



I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

