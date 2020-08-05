The June advance had been the largest percentage point gain in the history of the services index which goes back to 1997 and had followed an April plunge which had been the biggest point-drop on record. Before declines in April and May, the index had been in expansion territory for more than 10 years.
Earlier this week, the ISM reported that its index that tracks the manufacturing sector rose to a reading of 54.2 in July, up from a June reading of 52.6.
