Session was an ideological bomb thrower long on the fringes of GOP politics who was drawn right into President Trump’s inner circle during the 2016 presidential campaign. He surrendered the seat he had easily held for 20 years to become Trump’s attorney general, then fell out of favor when he recused himself from the investigation into the 2016 campaign’s involvement with a Russian interference push designed to help Trump. The president fired Sessions in November 2018 and has forcefully endorsed Tuberville to win the nomination, belittling his onetime ally.
“Jeff Sessions is a disaster who has let us all down. We don’t want him back,” Trump tweeted Saturday.
Whoever emerges from the Sessions-Tuberville race, a runoff election that started in early March with initial primary balloting and got delayed several months because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be functionally broke.
GOP strategists believe Jones, who had raised more than $15 million by March 30 and has been spending on largely positive ads, will immediately launch a sharp negative attack on the Republican nominee, who will be scrambling to raise money for the general election.
Tuberville or Sessions will be heavily reliant on two outside conservative groups, the Club for Growth and One Nation, which have booked about $5 million worth of advertising.
The ads, strategists say, are expected to focus heavily on Jones’s voting record, including his support for convicting and removing Trump from office during the impeachment trial this year and his October 2018 vote against the confirmation of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
They hope this will buy enough time for the GOP nominee to reload a campaign war chest and take over the line of attack later in the summer.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and its allies have been reluctant to invest heavily in a state that Trump won by almost 30 percentage points in 2016, but given Alabama’s inexpensive media markets, they could shift on a dime and go into that race later in the campaign if it remains close.