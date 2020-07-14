House Democrats are feeling optimistic about their chances to pick up more seats in November, a change from earlier worries about defending seats in districts won by President Trump in 2016.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden released a proposal to transform the nation’s energy industry. Who do you think his VP pick should be?

Trump’s attacks on mail voting are turning Republicans off absentee ballots. Rules on voting changed quickly in many states for the primaries, but the battle for how Americans will vote in the general election is just heating up. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

