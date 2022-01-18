Ten former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged in April with either sexually assaulting or acting as accomplices to the assault of more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007. The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, and more than 400 men and woman have come forward with a llegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.