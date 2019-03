Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign house party, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Salem, N.H. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris won’t attend the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual conference in Washington next week.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is considering an independent bid for president, will also avoid the conference.

The moves come as the liberal advocacy group MoveOn has called on Democrats presidential candidates to skip this year’s policy conference.

Aides to the White House hopefuls confirmed their decisions. All requested anonymity to discuss scheduling.

Several Democrats seeking the presidency have spoken at the group’s annual conference in the past.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH’-hoo) is to appear at this year’s conference, as are a number of Democratic political leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

