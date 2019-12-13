Fifteen major candidates are in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, with less than two months before the first votes are cast.

The candidates: Former vice president Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); billionaire Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.); and entrepreneur Andrew Yang appear to have qualified for the December debate.

Where they stand: Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues, including economic inequality, health care, immigration, changes to government, climate change, education and foreign policy. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from around the country in your inbox each Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.