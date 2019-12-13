“UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits — and I stand with them,” Warren tweeted Friday afternoon. “The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party’s commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union’s picket line even if it means missing the debate.”
“We must live our values and there is nothing more core to the Democratic Party than the fight for working people,” Yang tweeted.
Unite Here Local 11 represents 150 service workers — cooks, dishwashers, cashiers and servers — at the university, which subcontracts its food service operations to Sodexo.
The union has been in negotiations with Sodexo since March and began picketing on campus last month. In a statement, Unite Here Local 11 Co-President Susan Minato said Sodexo had abruptly canceled scheduled contract negotiations last week.
“We had hoped that workers would have a contract with wages and affordable health insurance before the debate next week,” Minato said. “Instead, workers will be picketing when the candidates come to campus.”
Representatives for the Democratic National Committee and Loyola Marymount University did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is the second time labor disputes have thrown a wrench into plans for the sixth Democratic debate, which was originally scheduled to take place at UCLA.
Because of stalled negotiations between the University of California system and AFSCME Local 3299, the DNC asked the debate co-hosts to “seek an alternative site” to UCLA and the debate was moved to Loyola Marymount.
Seven Democratic candidates are slated to be on the debate stage: Warren; Sanders; Yang; Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.
Former housing secretary Julián Castro, who did not qualify for the sixth debate, also voiced his support for striking union workers and urged Loyola Marymount to “live up to its Jesuit values” in their negotiations.
“No candidate for the Democratic nomination should cross a picket line,” Castro tweeted.
The sixth Democratic debate, co-hosted by PBS News Hour and Politico, is scheduled for Thursday.