Shelby, 87, whose 2022 retirement will end six terms in the Senate, has $9.7 million in cash in his campaign account and $6.5 million in his leadership PAC, according to federal records. He has told others that $5 million of it will go to an independent SuperPAC supporting Katie Britt, 39, who after leaving his staff served as the CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.